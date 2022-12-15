Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. Cowen lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth $292,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 23.1% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 47.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $195.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

