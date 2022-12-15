Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down to $31.90

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.90, but opened at $30.63. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 81 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $75,356.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

