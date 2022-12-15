Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down to $31.90

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.90, but opened at $30.63. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 81 shares trading hands.

AOSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,487 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $75,356.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

