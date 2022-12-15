Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 2,333 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,906.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Day sold 670 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50.
Ambarella Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,518. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $220.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.