Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 2,333 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,906.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Day sold 670 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,518. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $220.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.