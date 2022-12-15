Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.47.
Ambarella Trading Up 3.2 %
Ambarella stock opened at $89.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $220.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,674,000 after buying an additional 638,557 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 461,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
