American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

AEP stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,653. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in American Electric Power by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after buying an additional 170,304 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.4% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

