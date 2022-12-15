American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after buying an additional 932,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,447,000 after buying an additional 527,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,376,000 after buying an additional 473,756 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after buying an additional 1,146,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,494,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,934,000 after purchasing an additional 62,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American International Group Trading Down 1.9 %

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.49. 136,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

