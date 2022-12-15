American Research & Management Co. Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Diageo by 1.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Diageo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $188.85 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.78 and its 200-day moving average is $177.33.

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($41.10) to GBX 3,160 ($38.77) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46) in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

