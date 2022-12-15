American Research & Management Co. Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 1.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 349,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Novartis by 750.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $204.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

