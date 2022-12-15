American Research & Management Co. Increases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 1.8% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.2 %

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

NYSE FNV opened at $143.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.44. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.91%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

