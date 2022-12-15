American Research & Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,241,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,237 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,430,000 after buying an additional 194,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners
In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.
Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance
Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.
Enterprise Products Partners Profile
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
