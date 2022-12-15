American Research & Management Co. Sells 360 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.3% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $101.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

