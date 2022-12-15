Ampleforth Governance Token Price Down 11.7% This Week (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $49.73 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for about $3.32 or 0.00019041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,982,364 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

