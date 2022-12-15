Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 685.0 days.

Ampol Stock Performance

CTXAF stock remained flat at $18.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Ampol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

