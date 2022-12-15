Analysts Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target at C$39.09

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.09.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Insider Activity at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.62 per share, with a total value of C$118,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,091 shares in the company, valued at C$2,638,875.42.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
