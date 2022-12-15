Analysts Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT at $92.43

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.54.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,194 shares of company stock worth $994,473. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Elastic Stock Up 0.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $127.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.