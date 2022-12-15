Analysts Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT at $92.43

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.54.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,194 shares of company stock worth $994,473. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $127.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

