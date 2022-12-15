Analyzing Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

SuRo Capital has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 91.62%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund.

This table compares Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital -5,445.10% -4.71% -3.72%

Dividends

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.0%. SuRo Capital pays out -18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and SuRo Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.47 million 72.09 $147.07 million ($4.55) -0.82

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher. It employs fundamental analysis, with bottom-up stock picking approach, to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's Pennsylvania Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known a Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on December 20, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

