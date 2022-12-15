Analyzing Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) & U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and U.S. Physical Therapy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 3.57 -$43.63 million N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $495.02 million 2.28 $40.83 million $2.99 29.09

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Reunion Neuroscience.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Reunion Neuroscience and U.S. Physical Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Reunion Neuroscience currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 362.18%. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus price target of $123.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.40%. Given Reunion Neuroscience’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reunion Neuroscience is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Profitability

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -81.06% -55.85% U.S. Physical Therapy 7.34% 12.30% 4.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Reunion Neuroscience on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It operates through two segments, Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services. The company offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 591 clinics in 39 states; and managed 35 physical therapy practice facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

