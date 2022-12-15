Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,794.24 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,247.80 or 0.07151987 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $36.60 million and $6,794.24 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

