Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 45,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,723. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

