Apella Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.04. 73,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,489. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

