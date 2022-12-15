Apella Capital LLC Has $6.21 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $3.81 on Thursday, hitting $245.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $197.03 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.54 and a 200-day moving average of $231.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

