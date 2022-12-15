Apella Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.58. The stock had a trading volume of 46,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,183. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.51.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

