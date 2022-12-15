Apella Capital LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $432.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.58. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

