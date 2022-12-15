Apella Capital LLC Sells 9,296 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,733,000 after acquiring an additional 114,864 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $160.76. 6,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

