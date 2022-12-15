Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.17. 127,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,542. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average is $96.86.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

