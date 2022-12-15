ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

