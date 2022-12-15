Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 2,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 222,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Arco Platform Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $714.62 million, a P/E ratio of 408.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Arco Platform had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,968,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter worth approximately $7,293,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter worth approximately $9,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 16.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 38.2% during the second quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 961,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 266,122 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arco Platform

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.