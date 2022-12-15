Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $72.55 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Ardor has a market cap of $72.55 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00077275 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00055104 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001260 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009293 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00022893 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001455 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000237 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
