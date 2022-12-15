argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Trading 2.4% Higher

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $395.88 and last traded at $395.88. 257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 269,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $386.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($494.74) to €480.00 ($505.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($426.32) to €450.00 ($473.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.57.

argenx Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in argenx by 144.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in argenx by 69.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

