Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.89 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Ark has a market capitalization of $50.88 million and $7.89 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000322 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005465 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004564 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005095 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,621,865 coins and its circulating supply is 169,774,260 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

