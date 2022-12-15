ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $99.88.

