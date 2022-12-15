ARS Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $165.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

