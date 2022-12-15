ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $2,723,000. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $127.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

