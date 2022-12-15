ARS Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 16,120.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $289.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.24 and its 200 day moving average is $146.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

