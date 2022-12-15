Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Acquired by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ashland by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ashland by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Ashland by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of Ashland stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.13. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.27%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

