AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £130 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £130 ($159.49) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a £101 ($123.91) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.27) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($153.36) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a £110 ($134.95) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £113.35 ($139.06).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock traded down GBX 76.50 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting £113.24 ($138.92). The company had a trading volume of 1,031,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,927. The firm has a market cap of £175.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10,887.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,214 ($100.77) and a 12 month high of £115.40 ($141.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £105.82.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.