Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,408 shares.The stock last traded at $600.00 and had previously closed at $600.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Atrion Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $614.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.56. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Atrion in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atrion in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Atrion in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Atrion in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atrion by 44.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

