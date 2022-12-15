AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,962 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 127,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,584,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $620,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.3% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 41,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 11,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. 358,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,614,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

