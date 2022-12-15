Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Insider Buys C$2,156,000.00 in Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,136,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$293,648,008.50.

Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. purchased 100,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$780,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. purchased 120,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$948,000.00.

TSE:ORA opened at C$7.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.49 and a 1-year high of C$13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$565.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.08%.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

