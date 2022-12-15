Austin Asset Management Co Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 0.5% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $158,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,451. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $64.85.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.