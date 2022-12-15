Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.8 %

ADP stock opened at $260.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

