Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $8.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.27. 17,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,365. The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

