Avalanche Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $13.28 or 0.00076113 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.13 billion and $155.52 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00054796 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00022836 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000237 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,103,867 coins and its circulating supply is 310,697,877 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

