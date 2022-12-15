Avondale Wealth Management Takes Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 159.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.25%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

