Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Axcella Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. 18,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,074. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcella Health news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe purchased 3,658,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,105,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,371 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its stake in Axcella Health by 55.9% during the first quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 85,541 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 108.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

