Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. 635,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,405. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $695.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

