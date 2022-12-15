Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $230.44

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.44 ($2.83) and traded as high as GBX 242.60 ($2.98). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 239.30 ($2.94), with a volume of 218,903 shares trading hands.

Banco Santander Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £38.96 billion and a PE ratio of 511.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.98.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of €0.06 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

