Barclays Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $254.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $333.81.

RH stock opened at $259.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $575.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.59.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at $14,298,541.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total transaction of $162,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 260,857 shares of company stock worth $66,212,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RH by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in RH by 9.3% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,989 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in RH by 26.7% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

