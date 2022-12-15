Barclays Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $445.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $446.00 to $445.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $414.92.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.2 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $333.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.